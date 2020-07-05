VIDEO – Arteta happy for the Lacazette copy

The Arsenal coach seemed pleased with his striker at a press conference on Saturday following the Gunners’ victory over Wolverhampton.

“Happy for him because he deserves it”

Alexandre Lacazette replaced the kickoff against Wolverhampton (0-2) and did not disappoint for his entry into the game. Author of Gunners second goal, the former of Olympique Lyonnais made his first goal resumption of the Premier League, its eighth of the season. A fair reward according to Mikel Arteta.

In a press conference following the match, the Arsenal coach congratulated his striker for this goal and praised his irrevocable state of mind. “He really needed it. When I asked him to come in, in three seconds he was ready to jump on the field. And when you do, that kind of thing happens,” first analyzed Spanish before the media, before showing his satisfaction with the degree of investment in the French international.

“He made a good trip, a good control and he finished well. We have to give him more opportunities so he can reproduce it. But I’m so happy for him because he deserves it given his way of training and playing every day “, added Mikel Arteta. The beginning of a series?