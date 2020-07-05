VIDEO – Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or according to Flick

Hansi Flick, Bayern’s coach, is campaigning for Robert Lewandowski to be named Ballon d’Or at the end of the year.

Robert Lewandowski has never had the honor of finishing at the Ballon d’Or podium. Given the season he has ended, there is a good chance he will end this deviation this year. Poland can even target Lionel Messi’s legacy. On the Bayern side, no one doubts that anyway. Hansi Flick, the coach of the champions in Germany, thinks that it would only be fair if his middle forward would receive the most beautiful individual rewards.