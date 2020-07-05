Zenit again champion in Russia!

Winner of Krasnodar away, Zenit St-Petersburg was crowned Russian champion for the second time in a row.

Zenit remains on Russia’s throne. For the second time in a row, the St. Petersburg team won the “Premier League”. A coronation that does not suffer any dispute, especially since it was insured four days before the end of the exercise. The excitement grew on Sunday thanks to a great success in Krasnodar (4-2).

Due to the third in the classification, Zenit introduced his team and fled the debate from one end to the other of the game. Sure, they scored two goals, but the opposing nets have shaken four times. Iranian Sardar Azmoun scored twice, while captain Artem Dzuba also found the error on penalty. To close the mark, Artur Sutormin took care of it.

It is the sixth time in its history that Zenit has been champion in Russia. Only Spartak Moscow, with its ten national crowns, did better. Also note that there were no longer two inaugurations of rank of the same team in this RPL since CSKA Moscow 2013.

This triumph of Zenit is also Sergey Semak’s. The former PSG midfielder is at two national inaugurations for as many years as the head of this formation. He completely forgot Roberto Mancini, the former coach of this team.