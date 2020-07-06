Arsenal, Arteta: “No rush for Lacazette extension”

The Gunners striker, who scored the second goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Wolves, is without a contract in 2022.

Mikel Arteta insists it is not in a hurry to negotiate a contract extension with Alexandre Lacazette – but says he plans to sit down with the Arsenal striker to discuss his future. The French international still has two years on his five-year contract which he signed on his arrival in north London from Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. Strong discussions on extending his stay have not yet occurred, with Arsenal focusing on more pressing issues in recent months, such as Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

Arteta agrees that discussions to determine Lacazette’s future will soon take place, linking the 29-year-old to a departure this summer with announced interest from Atletico Madrid, though Arsenal coaches prefer to focus on the season’s end especially. “We have to discuss with him the next step and have his idea, his feelings”, said Arteta. “That said, I’m really happy with him. He’s a player that I always loved, even when I wasn’t there, because of what he gives to the team – his qualities, abilities, pace of work. So let’s see“.

“But now we are in a crucial moment, we do not have time to talk about many contract situations. We still have time and we will do it in the right time“the Spaniard. Lacazette’s final goal against Wolves on Saturday sealed a 2-0 win for Arsenal at Molineux, and it was the fourth win in a row for the Gunners in all competitions.

The win puts Arsenal back in seventh place in the Premier League, eight points after fourth place from Chelsea and six behind Manchester United, who are currently in fifth place – which could be enough for a place in the Champions League. depending on the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal to CAS for their suspension for the European Cup. Arsenal will host Leicester, third Tuesday night, before heading to Tottenham, its rival in north London, on Sunday.

It’s another huge week for Mikel Arteta’s team and the Spaniard admits that if his team wants to qualify for the Champions League then they must get maximum points: “I think we have to win every game, then wait and pray“, he explained.”We have to take it game after game. A few weeks ago we were really far away and even thinking about Europe. We’re a little closer right now, so let’s go match after match and see where it takes us. “