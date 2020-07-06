Dupond-Morreti in Justice, Pompili in Ecology, Darmanin in the Interior

After three days of preparation, the list of ministers in Jean Castex’s government was revealed on Monday. Among the surprises: Attorney Éric Dupond-Moretti’s arrival or Roselyne Bachelot’s return to a ministry (culture).
He will be late. The Secretary General of Élysée, Alexis Kohler, revealed, Monday, July 6, at. 7 on the stairs to Élysée, the composition of Jean Castex’s government.
Newcomers include Barbara Pompili as Minister of Ecological Transition and Roselyne Bachelot at the forefront of the Ministry of Culture, as well as Eric Dupond-Moretti as Seller.
This new government will have to carry out “revitalizing the economy”, “further rebuilding our social protection and environment” and “restoring a fair republican order”, according to Emmanuel tweets Macron published Sunday.
Here is the list of ministers who are announced:
Jean-Yves Le Drian : Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecology and Ecological Transition
Jean-Michel Blanquer: Minister for Education, Youth and Sport
Bruno Le Maire: Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery
Florence Parly: Minister for the Armed Forces
Gerald Darmanin : Minister of the Interior
Elisabeth Borne: Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration
Sébastien Lecornu: Foreign Minister
Jacqueline Gourault: Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities
Éric Dupont-Morretti: Ministry of Justice
Roselyne Bachelot: Minister of Culture
Oliver Véran : Minister for Solidarity and Health
Annick Girardin: Minister of the Sea
Frederique Vidal: Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation
Julien Denormandie: Minister for Agriculture and Food
Amélie de Montchalin: Minister for Change and Public Service
Marc Fesneau, Minister delegate to Jean Castex, responsible for relations with Parliament
Elisabeth Moreno, Minister delegate to Jean Castex, responsible for gender equality, diversity and equality
Franck Riester, Minister to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Head of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness
Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister delegated to Barbara Pompili, Head of Housing
Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister delegated to Barbara Pompili, responsible for transport
Olivier Dussopt, Minister delegated to Bruno Le Maire, Head of Public Accounts
Geneviève Darrieussecq, Minister delegated to Florence Parly, in charge of Memory and Veterans
Marlène Schiappa, Minister delegated to Gerald Darmanin, responsible for citizenship
Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Minister responsible for industry
Alain Griset, Minister responsible for SMEs
Roxana Maracineanu, Minister delegated to Jean-Michel Blanquer aux Sports
Brigitte Bourguignon, Minister delegated to Olivier Véran, responsible for autonomy
Brigitte Klinkert, Minister responsible for integration
Nadia Hai, Minister responsible for the city
Gabriel Attal succeeds Sibeth Ndaye as secretary of state and government spokesman
The first Council of Ministers for the Castex Government will meet on Tuesday, July 7 at.
With AFP