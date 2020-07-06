Dupond-Morreti in Justice, Pompili in Ecology, Darmanin in the Interior

After three days of preparation, the list of ministers in Jean Castex’s government was revealed on Monday. Among the surprises: Attorney Éric Dupond-Moretti’s arrival or Roselyne Bachelot’s return to a ministry (culture).

He will be late. The Secretary General of Élysée, Alexis Kohler, revealed, Monday, July 6, at. 7 on the stairs to Élysée, the composition of Jean Castex’s government.

Newcomers include Barbara Pompili as Minister of Ecological Transition and Roselyne Bachelot at the forefront of the Ministry of Culture, as well as Eric Dupond-Moretti as Seller.

This new government will have to carry out “revitalizing the economy”, “further rebuilding our social protection and environment” and “restoring a fair republican order”, according to Emmanuel tweets Macron published Sunday.

Here is the list of ministers who are announced:

Jean-Yves Le Drian : Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecology and Ecological Transition

Jean-Michel Blanquer: Minister for Education, Youth and Sport

Bruno Le Maire: Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery

Florence Parly: Minister for the Armed Forces

Gerald Darmanin : Minister of the Interior

Elisabeth Borne: Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration

Sébastien Lecornu: Foreign Minister

Jacqueline Gourault: Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities

Éric Dupont-Morretti: Ministry of Justice

Roselyne Bachelot: Minister of Culture

Oliver Véran : Minister for Solidarity and Health

Annick Girardin: Minister of the Sea

Frederique Vidal: Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation

Julien Denormandie: Minister for Agriculture and Food

Amélie de Montchalin: Minister for Change and Public Service

Marc Fesneau, Minister delegate to Jean Castex, responsible for relations with Parliament

Elisabeth Moreno, Minister delegate to Jean Castex, responsible for gender equality, diversity and equality

Franck Riester, Minister to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Head of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness

Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister delegated to Barbara Pompili, Head of Housing

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister delegated to Barbara Pompili, responsible for transport

Olivier Dussopt, Minister delegated to Bruno Le Maire, Head of Public Accounts

Geneviève Darrieussecq, Minister delegated to Florence Parly, in charge of Memory and Veterans

Marlène Schiappa, Minister delegated to Gerald Darmanin, responsible for citizenship

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Minister responsible for industry

Alain Griset, Minister responsible for SMEs

Roxana Maracineanu, Minister delegated to Jean-Michel Blanquer aux Sports

Brigitte Bourguignon, Minister delegated to Olivier Véran, responsible for autonomy

Brigitte Klinkert, Minister responsible for integration

Nadia Hai, Minister responsible for the city

Gabriel Attal succeeds Sibeth Ndaye as secretary of state and government spokesman

The first Council of Ministers for the Castex Government will meet on Tuesday, July 7 at.

With AFP