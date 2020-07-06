Historical purification books begin in schools in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government on Monday ordered schools to remove books that could violate Beijing’s national security legislation introduced last week.

In Hong Kong, the consequences of the National Security Act are starting to feel. The local government ordered schools on Monday, July 6, to remove books that could violate this law introduced by Beijing on July 1.

Principals and teachers “must investigate the teaching material, including books,” and “remove them if they find content that is outdated or similar to the four types of crime” as defined by law, the education department of the government outside Beijing announced.

This directive to schools was announced two days after the libraries said they removed books from their shelves that could violate this national security law. Among the authors whose titles are no longer available are Joshua Wong, one of the most famous activists, and Tanya Chan, a well-known MP.

Controversial security legislation

On July 1, the Chinese regime introduced a highly controversial text on the former British colony, making the opposition afraid of an unprecedented reduction in freedoms since Britain’s 1997 surrender of this territory, which has an autonomy status.

However, the Beijing authorities, which intend to restore stability after several months of protests last year, say that this law will only affect “a small minority” of people. The purpose of this law is to suppress subversion, isolation, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces.

A climate of fear has already sprung up over the city, police arresting people in possession of symbols of independence or greater autonomy in the territory, while merchants have removed their posters supporting the movement.

“White terror continues to spread, national security law is by its nature a tool for challenging (freedom) speech,” wrote Joshua Wong, a leading figure in the movement, on Saturday. with an expression that refers to political persecution.

With AFP