India becomes the third most affected country, US hospitals soon saturated

Although it seems to be under control in Europe, the coronavirus pandemic is still active in much of the planet, especially in the United States where hospitals are on the verge of saturation.

The outbreak of new cases of coronavirus continues without ability in the United States, as well as in Mexico, India and Chile. Since March, the pandemic has killed at least 531,789 people worldwide, according to the latest AFP report from official sources.

The United States, which celebrated its national holiday this weekend, has recorded record infections for more than a week, though President Donald Trump continues to play down the crisis, which he said was “about to end. The country has registered nearly 40,000 new cases and 234 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a recent report published on Sunday by Johns-Hopkins University, citing the daily number of infections reached a record 57,683 cases on Saturday.

Not to hide his inconvenience, Texas Democratic mayor of Austin Steve Adler had previously described the president’s tone as “dangerous” to residents of his city whose resuscitation services are at risk of being overwhelmed “here” for ten days. ” Does not change course, our hospitals can become overcrowded in two weeks, “he told CNN.

The mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, overflowed in her opinion: “We opened way too early in Arizona,” she complained, asking for a redevelopment of the population.

A fraction of the cases were revealed

More than 11 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the onset of the pandemic born in China, of which just over half are now cured by Covid-19. However, the number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Some countries only test serious cases, others use testing as a priority for tracking, and many poor countries have only limited screening capacity.

The trend is still worrying in several Latin American countries. Chile announced on Sunday that it has passed the threshold of 10,000 dead and Colombia the 4,000 dead. In Peru, the number of infected people exceeds 300,000, including more than 3,600 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Bolivian Health Minister Eidy Roca has been hospitalized for “complications from Covid-19”. As for Mexico, on Saturday, it became the fifth most deprived country with 30,366 deaths.

India, the third most affected country

For its part, India announced on Monday that it had identified a total of nearly 700,000 cases of Covid-19 since the epidemic began, becoming the third country in the world most affected by the number of pollutants, before Russia.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 697,358 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered since the pandemic began, including about 24,000 over the past 24 days, for 19,963 deaths. The government is worried that half a million people will be infected by the end of July.

In Iran, the authorities announced on Sunday 163 deaths, which means that the pandemic in the country, the hardest hit in the Near and Middle East, amounted to 11,571.

And two months after the completion of this, Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, will again be placed in jail from Monday.

Australia closes the border between its two most populous states

For its part, Australia will isolate the state of Victoria from the rest of the country and introduce outstanding measures to combat a worrying increase in the number of coronavirus cases, authorities announced on Monday.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the border between the two most populous states on the huge island continent – Victoria and New South Wales – is closed from midnight at night. Monday through Tuesday, officials from both states said.

On Monday, Victoria reported a record number of 127 cases as the virus spread in the city of Melbourne, including several densely populated buildings.

In the middle of the continent, continental Europe is concerned about the re-emergence of the epidemic, which has already led the authorities in several countries to decide on new local restrictions.

After a region of 200,000 inhabitants, on Saturday in Catalonia, 70,000 people on Sunday were subjected to isolation measures in Galicia, in northwestern Spain, two weeks after the severe containment was lifted to this country.

In Switzerland, the health authorities in the canton of Jura have quarantined for ten days 360 students and their 50 teachers after the discovery of several cases.

Greece announced on Sunday that it will close its borders to all Serbian citizens until July 15 due to an outbreak of pollution in the country.

With AFP