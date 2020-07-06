Jean-Louis Gasset suggested in Bordeaux?



Jean-Louis Gasset would have been proposed for the leadership of Girondins de Bordeaux to succeed Paulo Sousa.

Unless it’s a big turnaround, Paulo Sousa should soon leave his coaching position at Girondins de Bordeaux. The Portuguese technician would be tired of the delicate situation the club is going through and just wait to be able to agree with its leaders to pack their bags.

Who can replace Paulo Sousa at Matmut Atlantique? At the moment, very few names have circulated in the press. The one from the Belgian Marc Wilmots was mentioned, but there would be nothing serious in that sense.

According to the website Foot Mercato, the Bordeaux management recently received an application. That by Jean-Louis Gasset. After a sabbatical, the former ASSE and Montpellier coach would be ready to dive again. As a 66-year-old, he is not yet tired of this job.

The gas has a special connection to Bordeaux. He had already coached Marine et Blanc between 2007 and 2010 but it was in the shoes of an assistant. That by Laurent Blanc. The native of Montpellier has since become emancipated and he hopes that the Aquitaine leaders will request their services.