Juventus takes the lead, Bavaria offers the double

In Serie A, Juventus widened the gap in the head thanks to the defeat of Lazio and Inter, while Barça in Spain remains at a distance from the Madrid leader, the winner in Bilbao. Finally, in Germany, Bavaria offered the double Cup championship.

• League: the tension remains between Real and Barça

FC Barcelona sunk Villareal on Sunday during the 34th day in the Liga and won clearly on the lawn of the yellow submarine (1-4), especially thanks to a goal by Antoine Griezmann. Four days before the end of the championship, the Catalans are back 4 points from Real Madrid, who won Bilbao earlier (0-1), thanks to a new penalty from captain Sergio Ramos. The White House, which aims for the 34th League title in its history, retains the benefit of a slightly sloping ending on the calendar against Alavés, Grenade, Villarreal and Leganés. However, Zinedine Zidane insists on repeating that his team “has not won anything yet.”

• Series A: Juve and Atalanta continue, Inter and Lazio release

Serie A weekend favored Juventus Turin, the irreplaceable leader and the only team on the podium to score, after defeating Torino 4-1 on Saturday, Championship Day.

Atalanta, who won in Cagliari (0-1), is the weekend’s other big winner after Lazio Rome’s setback and Inter Milan who collapsed, Sunday, in numerical superiority, against Bologna (1-2). However, the people of Antonio Conte could take advantage of Lazio’s big drive, swept by AC Milan (0-3), in vain for second place in the championship, in vain.

Eight days left, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve is now seven points ahead of the Romans and 11 over Inter, which is even under the direct threat of Atalanta Bergamo (4th).

• German Cup: Bayern stacks the titles

A big favorite in the German Cup final, Bayern Munich left Bayer Leverkusen (4-2) on Saturday in Berlin no chance, especially thanks to a double from his unpardonable Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Unsatisfactory, Bavarian offers itself the Double Cup Championship and dreams of signing a new hat-trick, like 2013, with the strategy for the resumption of the Champions League, which was planned in August.

Bayern, who have not lost since December 7 and won 25 of their last 26 official matches, are the favorite to win C1. But with one big question: how will the team manage the five weeks without an official match until the eighth final return against Chelsea (the first stage was transferred by Bayern (0-3) in London in early March), while England, Spain and Italy still will be in line with championships that are still ongoing?

• Premier League: Liverpool recover, Chelsea and Man U track Leicester

Humiliated by Manchester City (4-0) on Thursday, after winning the champion’s title, its first in 30 years, Liverpool returned to victory by winning against runaway Aston Villa (2-0) on Sunday, the 33rd day of the Premier League. The Reds were 23 points ahead of Manchester City, defeated on the lawn of Southampton (1-0).

For their part, Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United all won over the weekend, while Wolverhampton, surprised by Arsenal (0-2), are leaking a bit in the Champions League race. Under pressure as they played last, the Chelsea Blues resumed their coveted 4th place as qualifier for C1 by having the poorly ranked Watford (3-0), especially thanks to a goal by Olivier Giroud. With 57 points, Chelsea are still close behind Leicester (3rd) at one point, but are just two steps ahead of the Red Devils.