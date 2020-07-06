Lloris angry at Son under Tottenham – Everton



The goalkeeper for the French team was the author of an impressive rant during the Spurs exit against Everton.

Tottenham were up against Everton this Monday night at home. This meeting, which ended in a short success for Spurs (1-0), was not really spectacular. But there was a lot of animated action in this part with a confusion between two players in the same team. Hugo Lloris got better by his teammate Son Heung Min.

Shortly before returning to the locker room for the break, the goalkeeper and captain of the London team were angry with the Korean striker. And it wasn’t just a simple invective. Above all, he admonished him violently. If it wasn’t for some partners’ intervention, the two men could have really beaten.

What happened there?!? 😲 Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have to be separated by their teammates when they take care of the pitch at half time! 🤬 Watch second half live on Sky Sports PL! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pw7l8fklBg – Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020

This kind of anger is not at all similar to the World Cup porter. The mystery remains total about the reason for this argument. It seems that the former Lyonnais did not taste a lack of defensive commitment from his teammate.

The measure caused a lot of reaction, including to the Sky Sports set. Famous consultant Gary Lineker lost a hint of irony: “Great God, Son and Lloris that must be separated. Of all the players who could have argued, I wouldn’t bet on these two. It shows that they care, I guess.”