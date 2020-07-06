Madagasca’s capital once again limited, hundreds of new cases of Covid-19

Madagasca’s capital is once again limited, a decision by the authorities due to the spread of the virus and the alarming increase in cases. There are hundreds of them a day. Other restrictive measures have been taken as explained by our Antananarivo correspondent, Gaëlle Borgia.

In the rest of this issue, in Chad, the economy is hit hard by the pandemic. Non-food companies remained closed for weeks and although the restrictions were gradually lifted, the recovery was difficult. Report from our teams to Ndjamena.

But also concerns remain about the state of health of General Mokoko. The former Congolese presidential candidate was finally tested negative for Covid-19. In prison since 2016, the 73-year-old opponent has been hospitalized in a military facility in Brazzaville.