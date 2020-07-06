Martin Demichelis appointed youth coach in Bavaria



Former Argentine defender Martin Demichelis has just been appointed coach of Bayern U19.

Bayern is a highly regarded club that does not forget its elderly. This was recently confirmed by the appointment of Miroslav Klose as assistant to Hansi Flick, and it was seen again this Monday with Martin Demichelis. The former Argentine rear has been given the role of coach for the U19.

Demichelis (39) was already responsible for this age group on the Munich side, but in tandem with Danny Schwarz. Now he is the only one in charge of the team. Schwarz was named coach for U17.

As a player, Demichelis had spent eight long years in Bavaria (2003-2011). Arriving from River Plate, he had played a total of 259 matches (16 goals) for the Bavarian giant.

The ex-international albicest stone had ended its player career in 2017 after another experience in Malaga. He has since passed his coaching diploma and is now ready to experience an equally successful course on the bench.