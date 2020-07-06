Monaco reveals Mitchell’s strategy: “We need a clear plan”

The new AS Monaco sports director said more about his ambitions and strategy during the press season for the season.

AS Monaco wants to bounce back next season. Ninth in Ligue 1, the Principality Club moved on to a disappointing second season, following a narrow completion 2018-2019. ASM will take a new direction this summer with the appointment of Paul Mitchell, former Tottenham and Red Bull, as sports manager. During a press conference, during the pre-season update, Paul Mitchell, who arrived recently in the Principality, said a little more about his strategy and how he intends to achieve his goals in the years to come. month.

“The goal is to create an environment that will help our team grow. We have already done work since my arrival. It is not the player volume that counts but above all the environment. We work to allow Robert Moreno to achieve success. It is the environment, the quality, the regularity, the intensity, we want to work with the mentality of our players, we want them to be focused and work hard to play profits.“, explained AS Monaco’s sports director.

“Establish yourself at the highest level”

“I think it’s normal that we try to strengthen the team, to contribute to its development. Nobody is happy with ninth place. My story is clear, I want my team to be dynamic, aggressive, play to win. This is what we also want for the recruiting unit. We will invest at the right level to find talent, create the right culture and become again again to bring out the best young talents. “added Paul Mitchell.

The sporting head of Monaco has calmed the impression when it comes to the transfer window: “The club has experienced turbulence. We need a clear plan. This is the goal of this summer. We have a plan, we have to implement it but we have to be patient. We have a plan for evolution, and it will be for several summers to establish ourselves in a sustainable way at the top level. That is what dictates our behavior. I do not want to talk about budget. We have already discussed this. If there is an opportunity, we try to understand it. It is important to be careful. and don’t make decisions too quickly“.

Another great goal for Paul Mitchell: degreasing. AS Monaco has many players under contract and will need to reduce the flyer. The Sports Director talked about the 70 players who had contracts with ASM. “Currently there are 61”, corrected Oleg Petrov, currently with his new sports director. “I hope that with the transfer window we will lower this figure again, maybe up to 50 “added the former vice president. An ambitious but achievable goal.