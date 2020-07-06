OFFICIAL – Martin Terrier leaves the Olympics for Rennes

Stade Rennais has just welcomed Olympique Lyonnias forward Martin Terrier in their ranks.

It’s done ! As announced a few days ago, Martin Terrier left Olympique Lyonnais to commit to Stade Rennais. The two clubs formalized the deal on Monday night. The previous international jump has initialed a five-year lease for Roazhon Park.

After signing his contract, Terrier expressed his satisfaction with participating in the 3rd of the last Ligue 1 exercise: “I am very happy to come to Rennes. I look forward to joining my new teammates in training and getting to know the team. It is an important stage in my career. Stade Rennais FC is an ambitious club that grows year by year. there is the opportunity to play the Champion’s League this season, it is important. The goals are getting higher and higher. I hope it will go well, but I have no doubt about it. I can’t wait to start with my new team and show my skill quickly in front of goal. ”

To get hold of the former Strasbourg, Rennes has to pay 12 million euros. To this amount is added 3 M € incentive, as well as a 15% incentive on the capital gain in the event of a future transfer. Therefore, if Julien Stéphan’s team is strengthened at the forefront, Rhone executives also do a good deal at the financial level with this sale.

Terrier’s departure still has to lead Rudi Garcia. The Lyonnais coach said a few days ago under a pressure point: “I want Martin Terrier to stay. He is a player of great, great qualities. I talked to him. We cannot release players before the next big deadlines.

At “Rouge et Noir”, the Terrier finds Florian Maurice, the club’s technical manager and who had already been behind his arrival in Lyon. He is the first summer recruit of the Breton Club.

Terrier (23) has scored 16 goals in 75 matches with the Olympics. Despite some lightning strikes and in particular a beautiful series of matches during his first campaign in Rhone, he never forced himself as a title member of this team.