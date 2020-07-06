OFFICIAL – Matic signs new three-year contract with Manchester United

The Serbian midfielder has initialed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

Manchester United – Solskjær is already thinking about the transfer window

Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract with Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2023. The Serbs have played a key role in the team of Ole Gunnar Solskjær in his very beautiful current series. The Mancunians have been undefeated since the resumption of the Premier League after the end of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Serbian midfielder was rewarded for his good form with a new contract.

There were doubts about the midfielder’s future at Old Trafford earlier this year as he struggled to retain his place in the starting lineup after a complicated start to the season. The 31-year-old was considering leaving Manchester United if playing time continued to be limited and his contract would expire this summer. The club used an alternative to extend the deal by one year in March and the former Chelsea player has now agreed on new terms to stay in the club for three years.

“An honor to be in Manchester United”

The Serbs have made 27 appearances in all competitions this season and have been at the center of the club’s current good form and acted as a shield in front of the midfield defense. Nemanja Matic, who has made 114 appearances since arriving in 2017, is very happy to extend his stay at the club. “I am very happy to continue to be a part of this fantastic club. As a player, I still have a lot to give and accomplish in my career and doing this with Manchester United will be a huge honor, “ said Matic.

Manchester United – Matic confident at the end of the season

“It’s a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance between youth and experience within the team and there is a great camaraderie in the group. This is an important moment of the season and we play well. We will continue to fight. to end the season on a high note and make our incredible supporters proud“the Serbs added. Ole Gunnar Solskjær started Serbs regularly after Christmas after improving his form and the Norwegian explained why he was happy to see him sign a new contract.

“I am very pleased that Nemanja has signed a new contract. I know that his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable for this talented young group.”said Sunshine. “We have great strength in the midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are an important element. Nemanja has been here for three seasons and really understands the values ​​of playing for Manchester United. He remains extremely ambitious and determined, which will be crucial as we strive to achieve our goals in the years to come. “