outbreaks of pollution, the army as a reinforcement

In South Africa, the number of cases of Covid-19 is exploding. According to the latest official figures released on July 4, more than 10,000 new cases have been identified in 24 hours. The health authorities therefore expect a peak of pollution in the coming weeks.

In South Africa, the health authorities expect a peak of pollution in the coming weeks. In early July, the Ministry of Health identified more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a record. In total, the number of cases since March has increased to almost 190,000.

To help medical personnel manage the outbreak, military doctors have been deployed to the Eastern Cape Province, the main focus of Covid-19. But the hospitals are afraid of being overworked and running out of equipment. This rise in cases of contamination comes after a gradual deconfinance began in June.