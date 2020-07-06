Real Madrid – Sergio Ramos: “Personal statistics are secondary”

The Real Madrid captain, still a goalkeeper against Bilbao on Sunday afternoon, preferred to retain the collective performance at the end of the meeting.

“We want this League and it shows”

With each victory its controversy. This season, and more generally since the resumption of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid is really considered favored by judges on the other side of the Pyrenees. For the second time in a row, the White House has forced the smallest margins and, thanks to a penalty, signed Sergio Ramos (0-1), this Sunday, on the lawn of Athletic Bilbao. A punishment that can be debated, especially for opening the door to criticism.

Author of his tenth goal during the League season, Sergio Ramos, the club’s captain, did not want to attach too much importance to outside critics and thought the title of Champion of Spain cannot be played on related details of arbitration. “La Liga will not win or lose because of the judges. There is no reason to give credit to the judges because it is up to us. They made no decisive decision”, explained the Spaniard, pleased with this new victory.

“It was very important to win and the goal was achieved. It was one of the most difficult games we have had to play against an opponent that is always complicated for us. We have to continue like this. We are in good physical condition and we are happy with these three points that are important to put pressure on Barça. Now we have to wait, but we continue to be dependent on us.laid the central defender. Again penalty scorer, Sergio Ramos believes he lives up to expectations in this practice.

“The only thing I think about is the importance of these three points. It is in moments of maximum tension that I feel most comfortable and I think I am the perfect person to assume this responsibility (…) Personal statistics are secondary , what I want is to help the team and win this League. This is the most important thing. If I wanted personal reward I would have devoted myself to tennis., he added. Captain.