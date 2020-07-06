RUMEUR – Naples also targets Saint-Maximin



Allan Saint-Maximin, the French wing from Newcastle, would be in the sights of Naples.

Arsenal are not the only club tracking former Bastia striker Allan Saint-Maximin. This would also be the case for Naples, according to what Le 10 Sport reports.

While targeting Nigerian Victor Osimhen, partenopei officials therefore hope to offer another ex-Ligue 1 player, but their task will not be easy. The market value of the French winger is estimated to be at least EUR 20 million.

In the English championship, Saint-Maximin remains on a triple of assists. It was five days ago against Bournemouth. An achievement that really convinced Naples to go on the offensive.

If he takes the direction of Naples, Saint-Maximin is the first Frenchman to be developed there since Anthony Reveillère (2013/2014).