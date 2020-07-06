Spain reconfigures and monitors other clusters

The Lleida region of Catalonia and the province of A Marina in Galicia were once again limited to handling an increase in Covid-19 cases. Several other areas in Spain remain under surveillance while the borders are open to foreign tourists.

Back to phase 2 of the health crisis for almost 300,000 Spaniards. Since Saturday, July 4, the area around the city of Lerida, 150 km west of Barcelona, ​​in Catalonia, has been restricted again. About 200,000 inhabitants of the province of Segria are affected.

“We can neither enter nor leave,” said the regional “Ministry of the Interior”. However, this measure does not apply to workers on the road, such as the many foreign seasonal workers present for fruit harvest. Wearing a mask remains highly recommended. Meetings are limited to a maximum of ten people and visits to nursing homes are limited.

It is “a difficult decision,” said Catalan pro-independent leader Quim Torra. Lerida Province saw a significant increase in cases on Friday (4,030), 60 more than on Thursday. A tent was installed at the gates of Lerida Hospital to accommodate all people with symptoms.

Galicibars, dirty pollutants

In Galicia, the coastal region of northwestern Spain, 14 locations in the province of A Marina have been in the news since Monday. Its 70,000 inhabitants are limited in their movements, except for people who have to go to work.

“We currently have 106 positive cases, which represents an increase of 21 cases since Saturday,” explained regional health care provider Jesus Vazquez on Sunday. This weekend, Galicia counted 258 cases of pollution, including 117 in the Lugo region.

The containment must last until Friday, two days before the regional elections on July 12. During this period, the capacity of bars and restaurants will be halved. The most important contaminants were identified in the bars in the port of the city of Burela, according to the head of regional health care. The protective mask is mandatory, even on the beaches, authorities warned.

Fifty households monitored in Spain

But fifteen days after the suspension of the containment, authorities are facing a new outbreak of death linked to Covid-19. A new cluster was identified on Monday in the Valencia region at the Ministry of Justice. Four officials were quarantined and the administrative building disinfected. “The case of coronavirus detected in the Valenian administration comes from Lerida,” the Catalan daily specifies La Vanguardia.

The Madrid region, which had been the epidemic of the epidemic in March last year, also announced on Friday an outbreak of five cases detected in the same professional environment.

Authorities are also concerned about more than 50 outbreaks spread across almost the entire country. “Only the regions of Asturias (northwest) and La Rioja (north) are currently spared,” specifies El Pais.

The national daily emphasizes the difficulty of having rigorous tasks due to crisis management in each region. “Now it is the autonomous communities that have to deal with, deciding how to repair the pots shown on the difficult road to control the epidemic,” the website reads.

Soothing tourists

However, the authorities want to be reassuring while these inclusions coincide with the opening of borders again for foreign tourists. New reinforcements have been deployed at the airports to shield travelers on arrival. Medical personnel read their temperature and collect their personal data.

“We have to go out into the street, take advantage of the new normal, revive the economy (…) and be aware that the state is better prepared to fight” against the resumption of the epidemic, assured Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The government wants to show tourists that they will be safe in Spain. The country is still one of the most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, responsible for at least 28,385 deaths on its soil.

With AFP