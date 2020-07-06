The famous Italian film composer Ennio Morricone has died

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who is known worldwide for his film music, died in Rome overnight Sunday to Monday, Italian media reports. He had received two Oscars, 2007 and 2016.

One of the most prolific film music writers is dead. Famous Italian composer Ennio Morricone died at the age of 91, reports the Ansa transalpine news agency on Monday, July 6.

Ennio Morricone died on Sunday to Monday in a Roman clinic after a fall. He broke his leg a few days ago, says Ansa.

Born in Rome in 1928, Ennio Morricone became famous in the early 1960s by composing the score for the films of his childhood friend Sergio Leone. Trumpet by training, he authored the soundtracks for the films “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1968), “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1969), or “Once Upon a Time” America “(1984 ).

In 2016, after more than fifty years of career, the composer received his first Oscar for best film music, having been nominated four times in vain, thanks to the soundtrack to “Eight Salopards” by Quentin Tarantino.

However, he had received an Oscar for his entire career in 2007. But he had never seen any of his music officially inaugurated by the demanding Hollywood community.

Ennio Morricone, who has worked with some of the biggest film directors in Hollywood and elsewhere (Huston, Siegel, Polanski, Fuller, Pasolini, Bertolucci, Argento, Pontecorvo and Almodóvar), is a true artist of the 1900s, who would success in a skilful combination between image and melody.

With AFP and Reuters