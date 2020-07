Monegasque’s vice president confirmed that the club’s ambition is to find the forefront of French football again.

Monaco is coming off two very complicated seasons in Ligue 1. The princess team is far from their 2016-2018 level when it had finished on the podium twice in a row. Nevertheless, the club’s officials are big on the future. Oleg Petrov, the right-hand man in Dmytry Rybolovlev, even confirmed that ASM does not ban anything for the coming season.