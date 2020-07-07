Arsenal – Leicester 1-1, Gunners and Foxes back to back



Arsenal challenged Leicester to continue its streak and Aubameyang did again. But Vardy and the foxes did not give up.

Hanging the last trolley for the C1 are the goals for the Gunners at the end of the season. And Mikel Arteta’s men can count on Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker opened the scoring point for collective action in the 21st minute. Ceballos puts Saka in orbit, which plays with Söyüncü and feeds the former Stéphanois furthest away, which does not ask. 1-0.

But on the contrary, Premier League top scorer Iheanacho and Vardy have often been dangerous. Although Arsenal reached the break without problems.

Nevertheless, the foxes continue to press during the second half of the year. Vardy performs the center against Iheanacho and the recovery of the latter requests Martinez in the 55th minute. If Arsenal still controls the game thanks to Dani Ceballos, the Gunners’ dominance remains sterile.

On full-time strong foxes, Lacazette believes in marking a recovery of the team after a corner by Ceballos. But the Frenchman was offside on the action.

A goal that could have made the Gunners breathe. Especially since Nketiah is banished for a tackle on Justin’s knee fifteen minutes from the end.

But the Gunners will eventually be hit by the top scorer in the Premier League. Vardy utilized Gray’s bet center to equalize at the end of the game. Visitors are pushing to recover the third place given to Chelsea, winner of Crystal Palace on Tuesday. But the two teams will stay there. 1-1, end result.