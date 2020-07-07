Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive on Covid-19

65-year-old Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on television on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He tested after a fever attack on Monday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “The positive result [du test] has just arrived, “the 65-year-old head of state said in an interview with several TV channels after receiving a fever the day before.

He said the medical tests he had done showed that his lungs were “clean.” CNN Brazil and the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported that the chief showed symptoms of the new coronavirus, such as fever.

Since the pandemic began, Jair Bolsonaro has regularly trivialized the dangers of the corona virus, while Brazil is one of the most affected countries in the world, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 deaths, according to official data released on Monday.

The Brazilian president has often ignored directives requiring the mask to be worn, despite a judge’s order last month to protect his face.

With AFP and Reuters