Brest, Lorenzi responds to Grbic’s face

Mercato – Adrian Grbic chose Lorient, Brest gives up

Announced with insistence on the side of Brest, Adrian Grbic will finally join Lorient, promoted to Ligue 1. According to our information, the Clermont (L2) striker fell in agreement with Hakes on Tuesday on a 5-year contract. The transfer will be formalized on Wednesday, subject to medical examination. The 23-year-old Austrian striker, author of 17 goals in Ligue 2 this season, is therefore preparing to discover the elite with Lorient, and not with Brest. According to Ouest-France, the origin of this reverse would be to search the economic side.

Stade Brestois has to start looking for a new striker, see Adrian Grbic escape him. For his part, Lorient negotiated better on the final sprint in this case. “It is not because people do not respect their commitments that it is the end of the world“said Grégory Lorenzi, comments forwarded by RMC Sport. Brest’s sports manager said he had no” bitterness “towards the player and Lorient.

“For me, the file was closed”

“Disappointed? No, there are more serious things. (…) There is more waste of energy when everything flies away, when you have a feeling of working to take a file to the end and do everything you have in your possession. so that it could go well. Although it was not at all the amount defined in the press for Adrian, it was a record for us in terms of investment in a player. It does not matter, the page turns and then this morning (Tuesday) are we on our way to work on our recruitment “, explained Grégory Lorenzi.

Clermont – Adrien Grbic: “I have to think about my progress”

“We had an agreement between all parties on Saturday. The player called us back to confirm that his choice and wish was to come to Brest and that he would register with us. On Sunday he personally called me to know about the number 7 or 9 was available. For me the file was ready. When the player or traitor gives his word, for me the file is closed and we do not go back on what we decided and acted. We prepared the transition for the player’s repatriation to Brest “, added Brest’s sports director.

Grégory Lorenzi refused to outbid in the final sprint: “It was ruled out to go into this aspect and I stopped all this because I no longer felt a common desire to carry out this transaction. Everyone defines its strategy. I thought with a crisis like this that we have known in recent months, we will be a little more reasonable, that it will be a lesson about some things. I don’t feel for it. Now I speak for myself. In some way I don’t want to quote another club. Maybe these clubs know what they are in control of. “.