Crystal Palace – Chelsea 2-3, The Blues win with a new goal from Giroud

With a still goal scorer for Olivier Giroud, Chelsea were denied against Crystal Palace, for the 34th day account.

Olivier Giroud is on the water right now. From the sixth minute, the French opened the scoring against the Eagles after a service from Willian. And to say that Chelsea almost sold it last winter …

Chelsea handles the meeting well and proves it again after half an hour of play. We still find Willian at the controls. The Brazilian combines with Giroud in the shoulder, before serving Pulisic whose strike from the left hits the bull’s eye.

2-0 and Chelsea are confident, confident. A bit too much. Frank Lampard’s men allow a reduction of the score just before the break and it is Wilfried Zaha’s work of a real cannonball.

The second period will see the Eagles shoot and Chelsea lack calm in the exchanges. However, Tammy Abraham will allow the Blues to aggravate the score 20 minutes from the end of a crossover after a good job from Loftus-Cheek, but Palace will retort a minute later by Benteke.

2-3, end result. Thanks in particular to Olivier Giroud, Chelsea continues and continues his race in the Champions League.