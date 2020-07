If Gabon voted on June 23 a law in Parliament that decriminalizes same-sex relationships, homosexuality remains punitive in many countries of the world. In 12 countries, even the death penalty is even punishable.

In recent years, Gabon, Boston or Taiwan have legalized same-sex relationships and joined the Ivory Coast, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho. But many countries still punish homosexuality. Twelve of them even provide the death penalty. Infographic on the crime of homosexuality in the world. © Graphic Studio France Médias Monde