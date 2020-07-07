In France, power succeeded before the First Council of Ministers

Several transitions are scheduled for Tuesday in the ministries, the day after the announcement of the composition of the new government by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The transfers of power follow one another in the ministries, Tuesday 7 July, especially between Nicole Belloubet and Éric Dupond-Moretti at Justice, Christophe Castener and Gérald Darmanin, Élisabeth Borne – appointed Minister of Labor – and Barbara Pompili at the ecological transition or even between Didier Guillaume and Julien Denormandie by agriculture.

Justice: Dupond-Moretti promises to be “minister of dialogue” and to reform the prosecution

During his handover with Nicole Belloubet, on Tuesday, July 7, the new Seller’s Keeper Éric Dupond-Moretti wanted to “send a benevolent message to the entire legal family”. “I don’t fight anyone,” assured the bar, who during his legal career was often very critical of the judges and the parquet floor.

In a concise, program-like speech, Éric Dupond-Moretti presented the main lines of his future politics. “I want to move on with a project that is at my heart: the judiciary is independent. I want to be the Seals’ Keeper, which will eventually lead to a much-awaited reform of the prosecution during a congress,” he emphasizes.

“My ministry will also be anti-racism and human rights,” promised Éric Dupond-Moretti, in the wake of the recent debate on police violence and allegations of racism within the forces of order.

The new watchman also emphasized the “inhumane and degrading living conditions” of prisoners in France, while securing prison administration for his “steadfast support.” He reserved for them his “first visit” as minister, following the social movement of prison guards who marked Nicole Belloubet’s mandate and arriving in the afternoon to Fresne’s prison (Val-de-Marne), according to a spokesman for the chancellor.

He also announced that he wanted to reflect “on the presumption of innocence and the secret of the investigation”, by associating “journalists”. “Justice does not go on the streets or in social networks or in the media,” he said.

Interior: Gérald Darmanin to the police: let them “secure my total support”

For their part, the new Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin promised the police his “total support” and promised to be “the first of them”, during the surrender with his predecessor Christophe Castaner “I will defend everything that can be defended, I will support all that can be defended, “he added, referring to a” refuge “and” example “ministry.

“The Interior Ministry is the protection of the French,” he added.

He “is the first of the social ministries, because when there is no Republican order, it is the weakest among us to rust,” he said along with the new minister delegated to Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa.

Recalling the importance of “freedom of conscience and belief,” he also affirmed that “faith must never be higher than the law. We must be unequal with what the President of the Republic called separatism” and “fighting with all our force against political Islamism attacking the republic “.

Christophe Castaner, who leaves after 20 months at Place Beauvau, expressed his “pride”, especially the work done, the national plan to maintain order, the white book on internal security and the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

He said he defended the police “always” but also “spoke honestly to them”. “I don’t regret it,” he added.

“To be their minister is to defend them but that is also to be demanded,” he said.

He paid tribute to his secretary of state, Laurent Nunez, whom Gérald Darmanin said he would continue to “serve the public interest and this ministry”.

With AFP