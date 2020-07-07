Israel is partially reconfigured after rising infections

Bars, nightclubs and gyms close in Israel, while synagogues can only accommodate 19 worshipers at a time. This partial reconfiguration follows a significant increase in the number of coronavirus infections. For their part, the Palestinian government urged the Hebrew state to close all crossing points with the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli government on Monday, July 6, ordered the immediate closure of bars, nightclubs, banqueting rooms and sports centers to prevent the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In restaurants, the number of covers will also be limited to 20 indoors and 30 outdoors. Participation in synagogues will be reduced to 19 worshipers and buses may only take 20 passengers, he said in a press release.

We must reverse the epidemic trend to avoid wider containment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued, during an extraordinary ministerial council.

After opening schools, beaches and shops in May, the Hebrew state experienced a significant deterioration in the epidemic, which killed 332 people in about 30,000 cases across the country.

“Close all waypoints “

The Palestinian government on Monday called on Israel to close all crossing points with the Occupied West Bank to fight the spread of the corona virus following an increase in the number of cases on each side.

The Palestinian Authority had already decided last week to close the areas it controls on the West Bank for five days, beginning on July 3, but its decision has no effect on those parts of the territory under Israeli control. Since 1967, the Hebrew state has occupied the West Bank, a Palestinian territory over which it controls all entry.

“The level of pollution has reached extraordinary levels in Palestine for several reasons, including the fact that we do not control our border crossings and borders,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said before the weekly government meeting. .

“We ask Israel to close all the crossing points and Palestinians working in Israel to stay in their workplace and not return to the Palestinian territories,” he added.

According to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 4,200 people were infected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the West Bank, of which 16 died. A week ago, the number of cases increased to 2,015.

Most of those infected were infected after going to weddings and funerals, and the rest are Palestinians who have moved to Israel, Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

In mid-June, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila reported a second wave of pollution, “more dangerous than the first.”

With AFP