Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil was tested again for symptoms associated with Covid-19

The Brazilian president, who regularly undermines the dangers of the coronavirus, said on Monday that he had undergone a new test for Covid-19. According to several media reports, he presented symptoms of the disease, including fever.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil announced Monday that he had gone to the hospital for a new coronavirus screening test. He spoke with supporters gathered near the presidential palace and said his medical examinations showed his lungs were “clean”.

According to Brazilian media, the test results will be known on Tuesday. “The president’s health is currently good and he is in his home,” the presidency said in a statement.

CNN Brazil and the magazine Estado de S. Paulo reported that the boss had symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever.

Jair Bolsonaro has regularly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus, while Brazil is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the world, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 deaths, according to official data released on Monday. .

Veto over masks

The Brazilian president has often ignored directives requiring the mask to be worn, despite a judge’s order last month to protect his face.

On Saturday, he published photos on social networks where he was discovered with several ministers and the US ambassador to Brasilia, at a reception on the occasion of US National Day.

On Monday, he vetoed two sections of the law on the use of masks in public places to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Brazil.

With Reuters and AFP