Milan – Juve 4-2, Rabiot and Cr7 were not enough for Juve



In a fantastic match, AC Milan led 2-0 reverse Juve to win 2-4 despite a sublime goal signed by Rabiot.

An explosive match was played this Tuesday night in Serie A between the championship leader and the best team since the recovery in Italy.

And it is Adrien Rabiot who will strike the first and in what way … After a first period of small rhythm, the Frenchman begins to beat the second. The former parisman begins by winning his duel against Kessie in his own camp, then proceeds with a solo number over sixty meters before he sees his shots clear Lombard’s scope.

Juve had a good start, especially since Cr7 would double the effort a few moments later. At an opening from Cuadrado, Cr7 recovers leather from the back of Romagnoli and Kjaer and goes off to fight Donnarumma without control.

But that would not dampen Rossoneri’s wishes, on the contrary. At play time, Bonucci touches the leather of his hand after a head signed Rebic. Penalty is turned by Zlatan, who defeats Szczesny, passed to the right foot.

Milan come back in the match and benefit from the fact that a pusillanimous Juve is even to level. Kessié takes advantage of a good job from Ibrahimovic and hooks Bonucci to open the way to the goal. 2-2.

This absolutely stunning match will experience a new twist 1 minute later with a performance by nobody from Rafael Leao, Szczesny is not free of blame. 2-3 in a few moments and even 2-4 to ten minutes from the end, when Alex Sandro’s sharp disruptive Bonaventura serving Rebic for the final goal of the game.

2-4, Milan Juve throws after a match that kept all their promises.