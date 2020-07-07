Monaco – Robert Moreno: “Ben Yedder is one of the most important players in this project”

The AS Monaco coach emphasized the importance of his striker in the Monegasque project and hopes to retain him this summer.

Wissam Ben Yedder has won his efforts. By leaving Sevilla FC to return to AS Monaco, the French striker took a risk, especially in the absence of European competition. But the least we can say is that the former Toulouse striker has met the expectations, if not more, in a team yet half figure, half grape of AS Monaco. Co-top scorer in Ligue 1, Wissam Ben Yedder has even seen his rating increase in the transfer market with rumors that sent him to FC Barcelona.

Ninth in Ligue 1, AS Monaco hopes to retain its top scorer for next season to reconnect with more suitable ambitions for standing in the Principality Club. At the preseason press conference, Robert Moreno Wissam emphasized Ben Yeder’s importance and role for AS Monaco. The Spanish engineer admitted that losing the French international would be a major blow to the Monegasque attack.

“It’s clear that Wissam Ben Yedder is one of the most important players in this project. He was the top scorer last season with Mbappé. All coaches want a player like him. It’s very important to me to have Wissam Ben Yedder and I said that to the club I know the situation may change when the transfer window at any time. (…) The most important thing for me is to have Wissam, he has to go, I want a player like him or two, but if it was up to me , I’d like Wissam“, explained AS Monaco technicians.

“The break allowed me to get to know the French championship better”

Robert Moreno mentioned the goalkeeper position: “We have two goalkeepers: Lecomte and Majecki. Experience is something you can learn from the games and performances. We have to get a third goalkeeper, we have many opportunities. We talked about it with Paul Mitchell and Oleg Petrov, we will try to get “The best possible player for the club. This third goalkeeper will compete with the other two and if I can have three top goalkeepers it’s the best for everyone. We also have Loic Badiashile, it will be difficult for me to choose.”

AS Monaco coaches used the break to get to know their team better and are very motivated at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season: “It will be my first pre-season with the whole team. With this difficult situation and COVID, I had the opportunity to analyze everything we have done over the past season, and it allowed me to know even better the French championship. Now I have this time that all coaches like to have to provide information to players and improve performance. I take this situation with optimism. We will therefore carry out an eight-week preparation. The medical staff, we decided to have five phases under season: this week it’s time for re-athletics for everyone.

“We will then have two weeks in Monaco for work before the season before leaving ten days at training camp in Poland. We will have two games and then three in Poland, or five preparation games. We do several sessions per training day. The psychological aspect is very important, we talked to the players so that they can adapt to this new situation and give them all the resources to not get hurt when the championship resumes, “ concluded the Spaniard.