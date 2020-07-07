The Castex Government has its first Council of Ministers

The day after the announcement of the composition of the French government, President Emmanuel Macron met the Council of Ministers on Tuesday at. Several power transfers are planned during this day.

On Tuesday, July 7, French President Emmanuel Macron reunites the government of Jean Castex for his first Council of Ministers, with heavy weights on the right and on the left reinforced for the end of the women’s quarter.

The meeting is at 3 pm for this new team consisting of 16 ministers, 14 deputy ministers and a secretary of state. Other appointments, on par with the secretary of state, are still expected in the coming days.

This new government is being renewed up to a third compared to Edouard Philippe and it is characterized by former Chiraquian health minister Roselyne Bachelot’s transformation into a television columnist. She takes the cultural portfolio. She already carried out the change of power with Franck Riester on Tuesday, saying he wanted to become an “artist minister” and promised “state states of festivals”, victims of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Right turn

Another big surprise: the entry of a tenor from the bar, the criminal lawyer Éric Dupond-Moretti as Minister of Justice. Two arrivals who did not fail to highlight the editorial staff, quite puzzled over these appointments. Thus, in La Voix du Nord, Jean-Michel Bretonnier estimates that these two ministers “are worthy of their personality and of their notorious and not of their political importance”. For Pascal Coquis, in DNA, they aim to “divert attention” from the right turn that has just started.

“A center of gravity in the … right center, with no spectacular gatherings coming from the left or symbolic devastation from the right,” argues Nicolas Beytout of L’Opinion. According to him, the aim is “to lock the unit for public action in the perspective of 2022”.

transfers

In addition to these two appointments, the promotion of Gérald Darmanin to the Interior Ministry did not go unnoticed, replacing the former socialist Christophe Castaner. Their handover is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.30. The rape complaint against Gérald Darmanin appears to be developing “in the right direction” and this complaint “did not prevent” the promotion of a minister who “strived for more,” the president’s entourage said on Monday.

Several other transitions are planned in the ministries this morning, especially between Nicole Belloubet and Éric Dupond-Moretti at Justice, between Élisabeth Borne – appointed Labor Minister – and Barbara Pompili at the Ecological Transition or between Didier Guillaume and Julien Denormandie for agriculture.

In order to make people forget about the shortcomings of the municipal authorities and deal with the crises of the coronavirus, the new executive couple intends to speed up the pace. Jean Castex has planned to start accepting the social partners from Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday morning, especially with regard to the explosive pension issue.

Emmanuel Macron intends to specify her course for the rest of the century during an interview on July 14. It is only then that the Prime Minister can make his statement on general policy before the National Assembly.

With AFP