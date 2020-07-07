The Covid-19 epidemic is accelerating and the summit was not reached, WHO warns

The Covid-19 epidemic is “accelerating” and has made 400,000 new cases over the past weekend, warned the WHO Director-General on Tuesday, stressing that the summit has not yet been reached. The organization also fears possible transmission of the virus by air.

“Although the number of deaths appears to have stabilized globally, in reality some countries have made significant progress in reducing the number of deaths, while deaths in other countries are still increasing,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, recalling that 11.4 million cases have been reported worldwide and that the virus had killed more than 535,000 people in six months.

“We are all vulnerable,” he said, saying that the virus had “taken hostage to humanity.” “We haven’t seen anything like it since 1918,” he said, referring to the Spanish flu pandemic that claimed tens of millions of lives worldwide. “National unity and global solidarity are crucial and without them we cannot beat the virus,” he said.

Covid-19 antenna transmission potential

In addition, the organization is concerned about the evidence that is beginning to emerge about a possible transmission of the virus through the air, while a group of international researchers sounded the alarm about this mode of infection. “We recognize that evidence is emerging in this area and that is why we must be open to this opportunity and understand its consequences,” said Benedetta Allegranzi, a WHO official.

“The ability to transfer by air in particularly crowded public places cannot be ruled out. However, the evidence must be collected and interpreted,” Allegranzi said, recommending “effective ventilation in closed places, physically distant”. “When this is not possible, we recommend that you wear a mask,” she added.

More than 200 international researchers on Monday called on WHO and the international medical community to “acknowledge the potential for air transmission of Covid-19,” in an article published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases in Oxford. WHO, already criticized for delaying recommending the masks, has been accused of refusing to see the accumulation of indications of an airborne spread of the virus. The WHO is expected to publish an information sheet on this topic “in the coming days”.

With AFP