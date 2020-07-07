The investment bank had a mandate for the takeover of OM



To buy Marseille, businessman Mohamed Ayachi gave Ajroudi a mandate to French investment bank Wingate.

TheAFP learned Tuesday from candidate buyers that the French investment bank Wingate was mandated to negotiate the purchase of OM by Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi.

PSG, Leonardo firmly answers Juninho about Neymar

An initial offer can be made to OM owner Frank McCourt, but the process will now be “silent”, which one of the buyers atAFP.

“Talking too soon is aimed at the opposing party, and that is normal. There is now much more confidentiality,” said a person familiar with the matter.

Wingate is a company that specializes in business mergers / acquisitions and divestments.