The US officially withdraws from the WHO

Donald Trump has followed up on his threats by formally initiating his country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, a process that will take a year. However, the United States is the largest contributor to this UN agency. This decision by the Republican president is strongly criticized, especially by his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.

It’s official. Donald Trump initiated the process of withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). He thus carries out his threats to leave the UN Office, which he accuses of delaying responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the largest donor to the Geneva-based organization, with 15% of the WHO’s budget, or $ 400 million per year.

Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden said he would reverse the decision if he elected on November 3. “The first day of my presidency, I will join the WHO and reaffirm our global leadership,” he wrote on Twitter. “Americans are safer when America is committed to strengthening global health,” he said.

This withdrawal will take effect after a year, July 6, 2021, said Tuesday, July 7, several officials of the United States government. The message was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “who is the WHO depositary,” they said.

The UN confirmed that it had received the US readmission letter on Monday. Antonio Guterres’s spokesman made it clear that the United States, founding members of the WHO in 1948, must meet two conditions to withdraw from the organization: to respect a one-year deadline and be updated in its contribution.

Beijing in the sights

Donald Trump had announced in late May to “end the relationship” between his country and the WHO, which he accuses since the pandemic began to be too careful with China, where the coronavirus appeared in December before spreading on the planet. He also criticizes WHO’s boss, Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for failing to reform the organization.

The announcement comes because the pandemic has killed at least 539,620 people worldwide since the end of December, according to an estimate Tuesday by AFP from official sources. The United States, which recorded its first death associated with coronavirus in early February, is the most affected country with more than 130,000 deaths.

To the point of being “deep in the knees” in the pandemic, said Monday night director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. The Federation of American Scientists condemned the American withdrawal, saying it was “at a time when international cooperation is most necessary”. It “will only undermine the global fight against Covid-19,” she said.

With AFP