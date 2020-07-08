Barça, Bartomeu develops Lautaro Martinez and Neymar

The President of Barça briefly touched on the two biggest Barça issues in the transfer window this summer.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu remained elusive when asked about reports that the € 111 million release clause for Inter Lautaro striker Martinez had expired.

Barça former sees Leo Messi “pushing forward to 2025”

According to Sports, the Milanese Giants are now looking to negotiate a new lease for the 22-year-old player, his current contract expires in 2023.

The Catalan daily adds that Barcelona cannot pay the transfer fees for the Argentinians and Inter is not under any financial pressure due to the sale of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain for € 50 million.

“Lautaro Martinez’s clause on Inter Milan has expired? Well, if Inter says so …” a dubious Bartomeu snapped on the subject, before mentioning another: the hunt for Neymar by his Barça club. Cacique Blaugrana thus declared a method for the star of Paris Saint-Germain “unlikely” this summer.