Barça – Espanyol | Goal.com



Barça received Espanyol at Nou Camp to put pressure on Real Madrid. The mission was carried out after a bitter duel.

Like all self-respecting Catalan derby, this meeting was bitter and disputed. But we did not expect the issue to completely stifle the game.

However, this is what happened during the first act. Barça did not score goals in the first period, but Espanyol were dangerous on their part.

Embarba escaped Barça’s defender after ten minutes of play and called on Ter Stegen who answered with his right leg.

The second period would be much more lively in every sense of the word …

The second half has barely begun and Barça is outnumbered. Barely into the game, Ansu Fati is sanctioned with a red for a big foul on Calero.

But the two teams will find themselves ten to ten moments later. Lozano is also banished to Pericos. Pericos who will allow the opening of the score in the 56th minute. Griezmann is close behind for Messi, whose strike is delayed, but Suarez followed suit. 1-0.

At 10 to 10 Barça shoots and a try from Messi is rejected by Lopez at the expense of a beautiful parade 20 minutes from the end. 1-0, final score. Barça, labor-intensive, still puts pressure on Real Madrid, who only play on Friday.