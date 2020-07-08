Coronavirus: Jovic self-isolates as a precaution

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic isolates himself as a precaution after being in contact with a friend who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Serbs have tested negative for the virus but must take this precaution as part of the government’s guidelines to restrict the spread of the virus.

Jurgen Klinsmann: “The title of world champion follows you all your life”

The news was announced on Wednesday by the Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, the player is now unavailable for training with Madrid.

True hope for the title should not be harmed, as Jovic only played a minor role for Zinedine Zidane’s team in the current campaign.

Madrid are four points clear at the top of La Liga with only four days left and their next match is a home game against Alaves scheduled for Friday night.