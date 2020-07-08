Faced with new cases of Covid-19, part of the world is reconfigured

Twenty countries have decided to take local containment measures to stop the development of the corona virus, especially in Australia, the United States and Spain.

While most countries in the world began the process of sensing their populations in May and June, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread. On Tuesday, July 7, the global toll was 538,057 dead and 11,620,000 confirmed cases, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Faced with a sometimes very rapid recovery in contamination, the authorities have decided in several countries to reintroduce containment or health protection measures for citizens, often located.

Twenty countries around the world have implemented local containment measures following a recovery in Covid-19 contamination. © France 24 infographic

Spain: On Saturday, July 4, Catalonia ordered the prison for two weeks in an area that included about 200,000 residents around Lerida. Regional leader Quim Torra announced the obligation to wear the mask from Thursday, although the rules for social distance were respected. The Spanish authorities say they are “very concerned” for this region. In Galicia, in the northeast of the country, the local government imposed new restrictions on 70,000 people on Sunday for at least five days. No strict containment, at home, is currently being implemented in the two regions, but residents’ freedom of movement is limited.

Portugal: The approximately 700,000 inhabitants in about twenty peripheral districts of the capital, Lisbon, were forced on 1 July and for at least two weeks a new domestic accommodation. The number of new cases reported in Portugal, which had hitherto been relatively saved from the pandemic, increased by one third in June compared to May.

United Kingdom: On 29 June, the British Government announced a tightening of the enclosure of the city center and part of the districts of Leicester, in the center of England. No less than 10% of all new cases detected in the country were detected in this city. Non-essential stores have had to close again and schools will be closed for at least two weeks.





Germany: The neighboring cantons of Gütersloh and Warendorf, in the North Rhine-Westphalia, in the west, underwent a week-long rebuild on June 23 that affected more than 600,000 people. In Gütersloh, the measures were extended to 7 July.

Italy: In Mandragona, a city north of Naples, the 700 residents of a building complex have been housed since June 22, following the discovery of 43 cases of pollution among them. They are mainly Bulgarians who are employed in the agricultural sector who illegally occupied the premises.

Ukraine: As of June 19, severe containment measures were reintroduced in the country, leading to a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 pollutants. The western regions bordering Poland are the most affected.

Serbia: President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday (July 7) a new curfew over the weekend due to a worrying recovery in the coronavirus pandemic, with a record number of deaths in a single day. The situation is particularly worrying in the capital Belgrade.

Kosovo: The government reinstated a curfew on Monday, July 6 in the capital Pristina and three other cities in the country to respond to a variety of Covid-19 cases.

Switzerland: Since July 6, the Swiss have been required to wear a mask in all public transport, a first across the country since the beginning of the epidemic. After successive relaxations, the number of people detected positive for coronavirus has begun to increase in the Confederacy since mid-June.

India: The state of Tamil Nadu in the south ordered the redevelopment from June 19, until the end of the month, of the agglomeration in Chennai. This action affected approximately 15 million people. According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 700,000 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered since the pandemic began in India for 19,963 deaths. The government is worried that half a million people will be infected by the end of July.

China: Wuhan, the cradle of the epidemic, was deconfigured in early April, but the city hall immediately reopened containment to 70 of the city’s 7,000 residential areas. In Beijing, a new outbreak of the virus that was discovered around the Xinfadi market in June had resulted in the acquisition of several residential areas, which are gradually being lifted.

Azerbaijan: On June 22, the small country of Caspian introduced a new strict containment of its population following a jump in coronavirus infections, and this, until August 1.

United States: Several states have backtracked in recent days, after leading or pausing in their deconfinance process, including closing bars in California, Texas and Florida, as well as beach closures in California and Florida. The resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic forced the governor of Arizona to announce on Monday, June 29, the closure of bars, nightclubs, gymnastics clubs and water parks for a period of 30 days. Schools will also not open until August 17, two weeks after the scheduled date.

Argentina: The capital of Buenos Aires and its metropolitan region, where 14 million people live and where more than 90% of pollution cases are concentrated, were again placed in strict containment from July 1 to 17 in an effort to curb the spread of viruses. Argentina recorded 75 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, July 6, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, which left 1,582 dead in the country in 80,434 cases.





Panama: Since June 8, this Central American country has implemented traffic restrictions in the capital Panama and in an adjacent province.

French Guiana: On June 25, the prefecture decided to close all bars and restaurants, focus on the confinement of about 20 new districts and tighten the curfew. The epidemic continues to spread in this French territory with 290,000 inhabitants bordering Brazil. The peak of the epidemic is not expected until mid-July.

Australia: More than five million people were ordered to be confined to Melbourne, the country’s second largest city, on Tuesday, July 7, which reported 191 new cases in 24 hours. The measure came into effect from midnight, Wednesday to Thursday, for at least six weeks.

Israel: The government decided on Monday, July 6, to order immediate closure of bars, nightclubs, banqueting centers and sports centers to prevent the re-opening of the Covid-19 epidemic, while restaurants can only accommodate 20 people, up from 30 in the past.

West Bank: The Palestinian Authority has decided to close its territories on the territory from 3 to 12 July. This decision has no effect on parties under Israeli control.

Madagascar: The Presidency announced on July 5 that the capital Antananarivo was again placed in containment from Monday to July 20. The Malagasy Health Authority, which is used to counting dozens of cases of coronavirus per day, reported hundreds of cases daily over three days, including 216 for Saturday, a record for the country.

With AFP