good antipersonnel mines

Since the end of hostilities in southern Tripoli, the Libyan capital, anti-personnel mines remain a problem for the government for national reconciliation. These explosives continue to kill many civilians and the military. Turkish and Italian deminers are called to support them. Reportage.

On June 4 in Libya, Marshal Haftar’s troops from the southern suburbs were exiled to Tripoli, their last fortress. By retreating, his troops have left anti-personnel mines and explosive devices that continue to kill many civilians and soldiers. To the point that Turkish and Italian demolitionists were called in to reinforce them.

“I was looking at my flock. One of them was trampling on an exploding mine. I was seriously injured in my legs,” said Mohamed Saleh, a young shepherd, victim of one of the units.

To respond to this fungus, the Libyan Ministry of Health has created field hospitals especially dedicated to these victims.

According to a UN bill, these mines have already caused 138 victims, including a majority of civilians.