“How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World,” a vitriol book about Donald Trump

A book written by Donald Trump’s niece, which promises revelations about the president and his family, will be released two weeks earlier than expected, on July 14.

The American media published Tuesday, July 7, extracts from a book that will be published July 14 on Donald Trump written by his niece Mary Trump. According to her, the US president grew up in a dysfunctional family led by a “dominant” father.

This psychologist is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother, who died in 1981 at the age of 42 from his alcoholism. In its 240-page title “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man” (In Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man “, in French), the 55-year-old woman who has long since broken up with her uncle who became president, mixes “family history and psychological analysis of her uncle,” according to the Washington Post.

She explains in particular how her father was despised and “mocked” by his “dominant” grandfather, Fred Sr. And how Donald Trump, seven years younger than Fred Junior, learned to “lie to improve himself” after witnessing the humiliation suffered by his seven-year-old.

According to the New York Times, the president’s niece describes a family climate of “lust, betrayals and fractured tensions” to explain how Donald Trump acquired “crooked behavior.” “Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors are often so inexplicable that in order to establish a complete diagnosis, a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests is required that he will never pass,” she writes daily in New York.

She also claims that the former New York realtor paid someone to take American SAT University admissions tests for him, according to the New York Times, which does not say if she provides evidence. “Donald, who followed the example of my grandfather and his participation, the silence and the lack and the passivity of the sisters, destroyed my father. I cannot let him destroy my country,” writes the sister again, quoted by CNN.

A legal battle

The announcement of the publication of this book sparked a legal battle almost four months before the presidential election. Robert Trump, brother of Donald Trump, tried to block him in court, arguing that he violated a confidentiality agreement that this 55-year-old niece had accepted in connection with the legacy of Fred Trump, the president’s father.

But a judge at a New York court of appeal last Wednesday suspended a temporary ban on publication two days earlier. He said the publisher, Simon & Schuster, was not a “party to Trump’s privacy agreement” and could therefore continue publishing.

However, he postponed his verdict on the issue of Mary Trump’s possible violation of an agreement aimed at preventing her from revealing family secrets. A hearing on this issue could take place on July 10.

“It’s a fake book,” contradicted White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday. “These are ridiculous, absurd accusations that have absolutely no basis. I haven’t seen the book yet, but it’s a fake book.”

As he approaches the US presidential election, he is already number one in book sales on Amazon, just ahead of the book by ex-security adviser John Bolton, which was published in June, also very critical of Donald Trump.

