Kanye West candidate for the White House? Donald Trump thinks the idea “very interesting”

The US president on Tuesday considered the idea that rapper Kanye West may be a candidate for the White House “very interesting”. Kim Kardashian’s husband explained his possible candidacy on Saturday in a tweet.

The 43-year-old rapper, who announced his candidacy for US presidency in a tweet, will he launch at the last minute for the November 3 vote?

“It could. It’s very interesting,” Donald Trump said Tuesday at the scene. RealClearPolitics. “If he did, he would have to see it as a test ball for what will happen in four years,” continued the US president who had got Kanye West, one of his best known supporters, in the Oval Office 2018.

We must now fulfill the United States promise by trusting in God, uniting our vision, and building our future. I’m running for US President 🇺🇸! # 2020VISION – never (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

“We now have to fulfill the United States promise by trusting God, uniting our vision and building our future. I am running for US President,” Kanye West tweeted, adding the hashtag. # 2020VISION.

Nothing at this time guarantees the seriousness of this statement. And it wasn’t immediately known if Kanye West had taken formal action to get his name on the ballot boxes.

“You have my full support,” answered Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla, on Twitter.

Master the art of attracting the limelight

If Kanye West’s initiative, announced on Independence Day in the US, is serious, he will have to overcome major obstacles in less than four months to take part in the fight between Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

James McCann, a political scientist at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, says the easiest way for him would be to get the nomination of a small political party.

Otherwise, he would have to run independently but the deadlines have already passed in several states, including New Mexico and North Carolina. It would also need to collect the tens of thousands of signatures needed across the country before closing the registration for an independent candidacy in other states, set for August and September. Last option: that his supporters write his name directly on his ballot.

“He has a long way to go to simply convince us that he is serious,” states Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Political Science at the University of Virginia.

Because Kanye West, like his wife Kim Kardashian, is a master of the art of bringing the limelight to him. Last week he signed a ten-year contract with Gap to create a line of clothing with his “Yeezy” brand.

With AFP and Reuters