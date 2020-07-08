Prime Minister and Presidential candidate Amadou Gon Coulibaly dead

According to Ivorian state television, Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died on Wednesday. He would become a candidate for the ruling party during the October presidential election.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivorian Prime Minister and appointed dolphin by Alassane Ouattara, died Wednesday, July 8. According to our colleagues from RFI, he was unhealthy during the Council of Ministers, then died after his evacuation at the Pisane outpatient clinic.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly left us early this afternoon after attending the Council of Ministers,” said Secretary General of the Presidency Patrick Achi, reading a press release from President Alassane Ouattara on public television.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, known as “AGC”, returned from France almost a week ago after two months of hospitalization for heart problems.

“I pay tribute to my younger brother, my son Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was my closest partner for 30 years. I salute the memory of a statesman, of great loyalty, commitment and love for his homeland,” the president said in his statement.

“He embodied this young generation of Ivorian bosses with great skill and extreme loyalty to the nation. With the disappearance of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivory Coast is losing a model for youth, an example of competence, of hard work and selflessness,” concluded the president.

Gathered from the heart of 2012, Amadou Gon Coulibaly was greeted with great pomp in Abidjan when he returned from France last Thursday.

“I’m back to take my place with the president (Alassane Ouattara), to continue the work of developing and building our country Ivory Coast,” he said with a smile.

Officially, the Prime Minister had left on May 2 for “control” in France despite the borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. He must have a stent at last, but assured that he was “back in shape” when his prolonged absence had ignited social networks.





Ivory Coast in shock after Amadou Gon Coulibaly’s death

Prime Minister since 2017, Amadou Gon Coulibaly has spent his entire career in the shadow of President Ouattara, of whom he was one of the closest and for whom he had full confidence.

“It has been 30 years that I have learned along with the president,” he declared voluntarily to justify his legitimacy, but without perhaps measuring that the formula could also designate him as a perpetual lieutenant and serve him.





“Alassane Ouattara could reverse its decision not to join the president”

After studying in France (diploma from the School of Public Works), he began his political career as technical advisor to Alassane Ouattara, then prime minister, from 1990 to 1993. He participated with Alassane Ouattara in the creation of the Rassemblement des Républicains (RDR), disagreement on President Félix Houphouët-Boigny’s former individual party, 1994.

He then became a senior official, then an alternate (1995-1999), before joining the Government for National Reconciliation, during the Ivorian crisis of the 2000s, as Minister of Agriculture (2003-05, since 2006-10). His rise at the forefront of politics coincided with the takeover of Alassane Ouattara in 2011: Gon Coulibaly became the President’s Secretary-General, a strategic position.

Finally in 2017, he was appointed head of government and established himself as the president’s dolphin. He is considered a hard worker and he is well versed in international financial circles, as his mentor. He is also responsible for the Ministry of the Budget, in addition to the Prime Minister’s Office, and emphasizes good macroeconomic management, to the detriment of social measures, according to the opposition.

With AFP