Solskjær answers Ake rumor: “I already have seven central defenders”

The Red Devils coach was seen talking to the Bournemouth defender after the 5-2 victory in their final match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has denied that he and his club are moving from Nathan Ake to Manchester United after being chatted with the central defender after last week’s 5-2 win at Old Trafford. Cameras captured the scene during which the Manchester United coach was talking to the former Chelsea defender in the final flight, some claiming he told the Dutchman he needed a central left-back defender in his team.

But Solskjær denied having said anything like that and told reporters before his team moved to Aston Villa on Thursday: “I have seven central defenders, I don’t know where it comes from. We are doing well in this area. “ A draw between Leicester and Arsenal on Tuesday night means Manchester United now have their destiny in hand to finish in the top four in the Premier League when they still face Brendan Rodgers’ team on the final day of the season.

“We can’t count on anyone else”

And Solskjær believes that the Red Devil will have to win each of their five remaining matches to secure a lucrative place in the Champions League. “There are so many matches, if we win each of our matches, we are in the top four“said Solskjaer. “We can’t count on anyone else, we have to do it ourselves and go into the next season to create other challenges for the team.”

The win against Bournemouth allowed Manchester United to reach 16 unbeaten matches in all competitions, giving the Red Devils confidence before the final weeks of the season. “As a football player you know that you can not only find confidence in the fridge, you have to have it every day in training and the results are important“, he explained.”The last 16 unbeaten matches give us confidence, but far from what a Manchester United team should be aiming for. We focus on the next game and suddenly we are there with 16 games without losing – that’s what we did. “

And despite Aston Villa’s position in the league, Solskjaer knows that playing against Dean Smith’s team will be a challenge, especially with Red Devils goalie Jack Grealish as a threat: “I think the last game created us problems, Grealish on the left and Anwar El Ghazi on the right”, said the Norwegian. “Grealish scored a fantastic goal, there has been a lot to say about him and we need to be aware of his strength. Whether on the left, in the middle or on the right, it attracts players against it, but there is not only one player in this team of Villa, there are many interesting players “.