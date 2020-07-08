Solskjær: “Bruno Fernandes woke everyone up!”

The Red Devils coach praised the Portuguese player before a crucial meeting with Aston Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær praised Bruno Fernandes for his “very good start” at Old Trafford and insisted that the new Manchester United star “woke everyone up”. Manchester United have seen a significant improvement in their results since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP during the winter transfer window. EUR 55 million was invested in a player who had not yet proved himself at the highest level in a major championship, but he quickly settled in his new environment to justify the large amount invested in him.

The Red Devils have not lost a game with Bruno Fernandes orchestrating Mancunian’s midfield, and they can extend their last line to 17 matches unbeaten in all competitions if they win a away win against Aston Villa on Thursday. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and six assists in his first 14 appearances under the colors of Manchester United, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s squad to reappear in the race to finish in the top four in the league and win the FA Cup and Europa League.

“McTominay learns from Matic”

Before the Red Devils’ trip to Villa Park, Ole Gunnar Solskjær talked about the impact of Fernandes on the rest of the team while expressing his conviction that the former Sporting star utilized the presence around him of players of the same caliber at Old Trafford. The Norwegian coach said at a press conference: “I think it went both ways. Bruno arrived at the club, he saw how many good players there are in Manchester United, we helped him and we were helped by his attributes, it was a great little relationship that is booming and he can also feel that we are helping him to get better“.

“He came and woke everyone up and it was a very, very good start so far”, added Norwegian. Another man who was an integral part of the Manchester United resurrection is Nemanja Matic, who was rewarded for his recent performances with a new three-year contract on Monday. Serb puts the former star of the Mancunian training center Scott McTominay on the sidelines, but Solskjaer is confident that the Scottish international will “learn” much of his more experienced teammate to play a more important role in the future.

“McTominay learns from Matic, Scott is still a young boy, seven or eight years younger than Nemanja”, added United manager. “Nemanja has officially explained how much he can see himself in Scott. They can bounce off of each other, it’s never easy. So many times I have told Nemanja that I play Scott today and he accepts it and conversely they accept it, they can playing together and I’m sure Scotty will learn from Nemanja. His qualities and how he did his job were fantastic. “