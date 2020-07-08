Ten people killed in an ambush in Burkina Faso

On the front of this magazine, ten people, including six soldiers and a local elected official, were killed Monday in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso, according to a new assessment announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

The question of negotiations between the Cameroonian government and the English-speaking separatists remains unresolved. Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the separatist leader, confirms that there is, but the Cameroonian authorities deny that they declare that “it is not in accordance with reality”. Marcel Amoko’s correspondence in Yaoundé.

Finally, holidays after the pandemic under the words “all at home” in many countries. This is the case in Senegal, pending the return of foreign tourists. Senegalese choose vacation at home. The opportunity for them to discover or rediscover their country. Reporting signed by Sarah Sakho and Elimane Ndao.