The Ryder Cup is postponed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Ryder Cup 2020, which manages American golfers against Europeans every two years, has been postponed for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Golf enthusiasts have to wait. There will be no Ryder Cup 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to information released Tuesday, July 7 by US sports channel ESPN.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, will be postponed for a year to 2021, ESPN said, citing a source that is not authorized to speak publicly.

“There will be no Ryder Cup this year,” the source told ESPN. “The Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021, the President’s Cup to 2022 and then they will switch,” she added. An official announcement from the US PGA and European Tour is expected on Wednesday.

The competition makes the United States against Europe every two years. In 2018, it took place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near Paris. The European team had recovered the trophy after losing it in the previous edition.

With AFP