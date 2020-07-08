Transfers: Kalidou Koulibaly, Newcastle also



Newcastle would have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Naples defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Soccer Italy says the Tyneside club wants the Senegalese international to be their new star defender and finally the Saudi takeover completed, and the player is also enthusiastic.

The Magpies, beaten by Manchester City in the Championship on Wednesday (5-0), would need a defensive reinforcement. Newcastle are about to be bought for £ 300m, potentially paving the way for a huge inflow of money for a stock audit.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is already the favorite to succeed Steve Bruce. And it seems the new owners in Newcastle are already looking at Koulibaly, 28 years old. Case to follow …