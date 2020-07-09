after 10 years Chris Froome will leave the Ineos team

Briton Chris Froome, four times winner of the Tour de France, will leave the Ineos team, ex-Sky, at the end of the season, after 10 years of good and loyal service. He should then lead the Israel Start-Up Nation team, according to the BBC.

The Ineos team announced Thursday, July 9, that it will not extend the contract for quadruple winner of Big Loop Chris Froome at the end of the season.

“Chris’s current contract expires in December and we have decided not to extend it,” says coach Dave Brailsford.

Team INEOS confirms that we will not renew @chrisfroomecontract – so after ten fantastic years this season Chris will be the last of the team. – Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 9, 2020

Chris Froome, 35, spent ten years with the British team, named Sky until 2019, of which he was the foremost headline and won the Tour de France four times (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and the other two major tours, Vuelta ( 2011, 2017) and Giro 2018.

“I look forward to exciting new challenges for the rest of my career, but in the meantime I remain focused on my goal of winning a fifth Tour de France with Ineos,” the British champion said in his team statement.

According to the BBC he should join the Israel Start-Up Nation team, which participated in the World Tour this season, where he would become the leader. He will rub with German sprinter Andre Greipel there.

In recent years, Froome had suffered more and more competition within Ineoss, often described as a steam roller on the Tour de France. His teammate and compatriot Geraint Thomas had been privileged for victory during the Big Loop 2018. Lastly, it was Colombian Egan Bernal, 23, who won the Tour 2019 in the absence of Froome, the victim of a serious fall some time before the start.

The 2020 edition of Grande Boucle has been postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic. It will take place from August 29 to September 20, 2020.

With AFP and Reuters