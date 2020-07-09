Ahead of the social partners, Jean Castex puts the issue of pensions on the table

Prime Minister Jean Castex has been talking to the social partners since Thursday morning. If he wants to resume the pension register, trade unions and employers’ representatives felt that the issue of employment was more pressing in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Less than a week after taking office, new Prime Minister Jean Castex looks at the government’s social agenda. He began receiving, on Thursday, July 9, in the social partners of Matignon, who, given the social crisis, all raised the issue of “employment” rather than pensions, which they do not want to hear about in the immediate future.

Thursday, from early morning to evening, before a resumption Friday afternoon, unions and employers in Matignon parade in the presence of the new Labor Minister, Élisabeth Borne. They want to take the pulse of intentions from the new prime minister.

By opening the ball, the Secretary General of CFDT Laurent Berger welcomed a contact “very sincerely, very openly about the method”.

“Change of men, change of style,” added Laurent Berger, who had been the main interlocutor of Edouard Philippe during the pension reform, which had been punctured in the winter, before it was interrupted by the epidemic.

“Very direct and very sincere”, “almost rugby player”, overflowed Medef President Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, who was pleased that he had already participated in Jean Castex as part of his previous functions as inter-ministerial delegate at JO-2024.

“We will judge by actions,” warns Philippe Martinez

“He was attentive to our words but confidence is earned, we will judge the documents,” cried Philippe Martinez (CGT).

Regarding the merits, Laurent Berger, whose union is the only one who is on the principle of the general pension plan with points, reiterated that Thursday “this issue was not the subject of summer and autumn”.

“We have clearly stated to the Prime Minister that the issue of pensions should not contaminate the issue of recovery,” he insisted, emphasizing that “the priority today is jobs”.

Yves Veyrier, Secretary General of Force Ouvrière (FO), went in the same direction, explaining that the unions and the French employers have all said: “This is really not the time”. “We need to go into pause,” added François Asselin, president of the Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CPME).

There is “no question” about having “age measures”, such as extending the grant period, to alleviate the funding issue, added Yves Veyrier, who fears this option is quarantined.

“Let’s discuss at the beginning of the school year, but with current figures” regarding the deficit in the current system, for his part, GeoffroyRoux de Bézieux insisted.

For his part, Jean Castex had already expressed his determination to resolve this file “in the short term”, on the contrary about the social partners. “Refusing to talk about pensions when the accounting balance, and therefore the protection of the current system, is compromised, would be irresponsible,” he asserted on Wednesday.

“It would be irresponsible not to address issues of employment and low wages during the period,” PhilippeMartinez replied on Thursday.

Increase in the pension system deficit

Jean Castex had also begun to reveal his method on Wednesday: the reform of the system, and therefore of the specific systems, will be separated “from the measures that must be taken to protect the current system”, of an economic nature. According to a preliminary estimate from the Pensions Direction Council (COR), the deficit in the pension system should approach this record level of EUR 30 billion this year, very far from the SEK 4 billion expected before the crisis.

In addition to pensions and employment, other major projects are good, such as the unemployment insurance reform, the other part of which would come into force on 1yourSeptember.

Jean Castex confirmed to trade unions his wish to postpone it, while demanding that this reform be repealed, which prescribes a new calculation of compensation for those, often insecure, who alternate short contracts and unemployment.

The unions also want the CEO to step back on the tightening of rights opening (six months’ work on the last 24 since 1your November versus four of 28 previously) and their reloading.

Notices of unemployment insurance should take place “next week,” according to Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, who is requesting another measure, bonus malus, which is intended to punish companies that abuse abusive contracts.

Following its statement on general policy on July 15, JeanCastex will once again have the social partners on July 17, this time multilateral, to define the priorities to be addressed, the method and the timetable.

With AFP